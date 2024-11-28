Enel CEO Increases Share Holdings Significantly

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.
Enel’s Global CEO, Flavio Cattaneo, has significantly increased his stake in the company by purchasing an additional 200,000 shares, bringing his total holdings to approximately 2.9 million shares valued at 28 million euros. This move reflects a strong personal investment in Enel and its Spanish subsidiary Endesa.
