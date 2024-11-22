Enel CEO Expands Stake in Enel and Endesa

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel Group, has significantly increased his stake in Enel and its Spanish subsidiary Endesa, purchasing a total of 450,000 shares between November 19 and 21, 2024. His portfolio now includes 2.7 million shares of Enel and 400,000 shares of Endesa, with a combined value of approximately 25.7 million euros. These strategic investments underscore his confidence in the companies’ potential growth.

For further insights into IT:ENEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.