Enel CEO Expands Stake in Enel and Endesa

November 22, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel Group, has significantly increased his stake in Enel and its Spanish subsidiary Endesa, purchasing a total of 450,000 shares between November 19 and 21, 2024. His portfolio now includes 2.7 million shares of Enel and 400,000 shares of Endesa, with a combined value of approximately 25.7 million euros. These strategic investments underscore his confidence in the companies’ potential growth.

