News & Insights

Enel CEO considers replacing CFO Alberto De Paoli -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

May 31, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur and Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

Adds Enel spokesperson's comment

May 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel SpA ENEI.MI CEO Flavio Cattaneo is considering restructuring the company's top management, including replacing Chief Financial Officer Alberto De Paoli, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Cattaneo, who was appointed as CEO earlier this month, is considering replacing De Paoli who has spent nearly a decade as the company's CFO, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Stefano De Angelis is said to be the top pick for the post, the report added, with De Paoli likely remaining with the company in an executive position.

"Enel informs that currently no decisions have been made concerning appointments or changes within the company's top management," a spokesperson for Italy's biggest utility said on Wednesday.

This comes weeks after the Italian government won a vote over who should run the country's largest-listed company after a challenge from London-based hedge fund Covalis Capital failed to gain traction.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru and Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Chris Reese and David Evans)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.