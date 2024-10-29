Enel Boosts Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Enel has announced the purchase of 226,154 own shares on the Euronext Milan market as part of its 2024 long-term incentive plan, amounting to a total value of approximately 1.62 million euros. This buyback is part of a broader program authorized by the company’s shareholders to enhance shareholder value and support its strategic goals.

