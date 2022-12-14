Enel approves hybrid debt issue for up to 2 bln euros

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The board of Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI has approved selling one or more subordinated bonds for a total of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) by the end of next year, it said on Wednesday.

The bonds will allow Enel to refinance maturing hybrid loans currently outstanding, it added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9387 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.