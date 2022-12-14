Enel approves hybrid debt issue for up to 2 bln euros

Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

December 14, 2022 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The board of Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI has approved selling one or more subordinated bonds for a total of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) by the end of next year, it said on Wednesday.

The bonds will allow Enel to refinance maturing hybrid loans currently outstanding, it added in a statement.

($1 = 0.9387 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.