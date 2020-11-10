Enel Americas Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENIA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enel Americas SA (Symbol: ENIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.58, changing hands as high as $7.61 per share. Enel Americas SA shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENIA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.215 per share, with $11.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.55.

