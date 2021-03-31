Enel adds €1.35bn sustainability-linked guarantee facility to ESG repertoire

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Mar 31 (IFR) - Enel has signed a €1.35bn sustainability-linked guarantee facility with BBVA as the Italian utility continues to add instruments to its sustainability-linked financing framework.

The sustainability-linked guarantee facility is Enel’s largest to date and will support the firm’s operations, including production, transport and distribution of electricity and gas and public lighting services.

It promotes Enel’s sustainable agenda as the guarantees that will be issued fall under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal number 7 for affordable and clean energy.

The guarantee facility is linked to Enel’s KPI target to increase its percentage of renewable energy, which the company uses for instruments with shorter-term maturities. Longer-term financings are tied to a KPI to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The renewable energy KPI applies to 2021 and 2022. If Enel hits a target of 55% of renewable energy or more in its energy mix in 2021 and 60% or more in 2022, BBVA will pay a bonus under the guarantee facility. If Enel fails to hit its targets, it will pay BBVA a penalty.

Enel has pioneered the sustainability-linked format across multiple financing instruments, and was the first company to develop a fully fledged sustainability-linked financing framework last year. The framework links instruments, such as sustainability-linked bonds, loans, derivatives and commercial paper to Enel’s KPI targets and the sustainability performance targets used to calibrate them.

Enel is also aiming to increase its share of sustainable finance to 48% in 2023 and more than 70% in 2030, and signed a record €10bn sustainability-linked revolving credit facility in early March with margins linked to direct greenhouse gas emissions.

The company is considering adding other financing instruments this year to its framework, including factoring and trade financing loans, and is exploring supply chain financing.

Moody’s upgraded Enel’s long-term credit rating in January to Baa1 from Baa2, citing progress in improving the group’s business risk profile as a result of its investment in networks and renewable energy, geographical diversification and focus on centralised financing.

BBVA has mobilised €50bn under its “Pledge 2025” commitment to provide €100bn of green financing, sustainable infrastructure, social entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

The bank has a sustainable transaction product framework that allows it to classify clients' transactional banking operations (including confirming and deposit facilities) as green, social, sustainable or sustainability-linked. In 2020, BBVA signed 41 sustainable transactional banking facilities for a total of €1.57bn.

