Enegex Limited Prepares for Strategic AGM Decisions

October 28, 2024 — 04:21 am EDT

Enegex Limited (AU:ENX) has released an update.

Enegex Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Nick Castleden, and approval of share issuance mandates. The meeting will also consider issuing shares to related parties in lieu of directors’ fees, highlighting strategic plans to manage equity and governance. Shareholders’ votes at this meeting are crucial as they influence the company’s future financial and operational strategies.

