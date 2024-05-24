Enegex Limited Options Expire Unexercised

Enegex Limited (AU:ENX) has released an update.

Enegex Limited has announced the cessation of 1,750,000 options due to their expiry on March 29, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This financial move, disclosed on May 24, 2024, is part of the company’s routine capital management, as detailed in their latest securities update.

