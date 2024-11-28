News & Insights

Enegex Limited Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Enegex Limited (AU:ENX) has released an update.

Enegex Limited reported the successful passage of all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key approvals for director re-elections and share issuances to related parties. This demonstrates strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions, potentially impacting its future financial performance. Investors may find these developments indicative of the company’s stability and growth prospects.

