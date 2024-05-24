Enegex Limited Addresses Options Expiry Oversight

Enegex Limited (AU:ENX) has released an update.

Enegex Limited has announced the expiration of 1,750,000 unexercised options, including 500,000 held by director Robina Sharpe, due to an administrative error. The company has since lodged the necessary documentation and introduced new procedures to prevent future lapses in compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

For further insights into AU:ENX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.