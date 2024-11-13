Eneco Refresh Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Eneco Refresh Limited (AU:ERG) has released an update.
Eneco Refresh Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors Colin Moran and Reiichi Natori. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder support, potentially boosting investor confidence in the company’s governance and future plans.
