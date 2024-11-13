Eneco Refresh Limited Hosts Annual General Meeting

Eneco Refresh Limited (AU:ERG) has released an update.

Eneco Refresh Limited held its Annual General Meeting on November 13, 2024, where the Chair and COO addressed shareholders and attendees. The meeting was officially opened by Chairman Colin Moran, who introduced the board members, reaffirming the company’s commitment to its strategic goals. This AGM serves as a critical platform for stakeholders interested in Eneco’s future prospects and market positioning.

