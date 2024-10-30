News & Insights

Eneco Energy Seeks More Time to Exit SGX Watch-List

October 30, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Eneco Energy (SG:R14) has released an update.

Eneco Energy Limited has applied for an additional 12-month extension to meet the Singapore Exchange’s requirements for exiting the watch-list, citing a healthy financial position and steady market capitalization improvements. Despite reporting lower pre-tax profits due to reduced government grants and asset disposals, the company has maintained positive operating cash flows and improved its financial health. Eneco aims to enhance its market capitalization through ongoing efforts to bolster financial performance.

