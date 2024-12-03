News & Insights

ENECHANGE Secures Loan for EV Charging Expansion

December 03, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has taken significant steps in expanding its EV charging business by executing a loan from its commitment line agreement, totaling over 1.7 billion JPY. This move is part of their strategy to advance the installation of EV charging ports, with loans facilitated by financial entities like Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Aozora Bank. The company aims to dynamically procure necessary funds to support its growth initiatives in this sector.

