ENECHANGE Ltd. Eyes Growth in EV Charging Business

ENECHANGE Ltd. is optimistic about its EV charging business, as it no longer sees the need for impairment processing and plans to strengthen its financial base to support long-term growth. The company expects to exceed 7,000 destination charging ports by January 2025 and has forged a promising collaboration with TOYOTA Wallet to enhance payment convenience for EV users. Despite potential challenges in the US EV market due to the political landscape, ENECHANGE sees opportunities in Japan’s growing demand for Level 2 charging ports.

