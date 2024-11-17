News & Insights

ENECHANGE Announces Q3 Financial Results

November 17, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Enechange Ltd. (JP:4169) has released an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has reported its financial results for FY24 Q3, highlighting non-operating income of 22 million JPY, primarily from subsidies, and extraordinary profits of 142 million JPY, mainly from accounting reversals and insurance payments. However, the company also noted 117 million JPY in non-operating expenses and a special loss of 54 million JPY due to investment securities valuation losses.

