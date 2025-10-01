Markets

Enea Secures SEK 39 Mln 5G Traffic Management Deal With North American Operator

October 01, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ENEA AB (ENEA.ST), Wednesday announced has extended a long-standing partnership with a deeper level of cooperation and a wider scope by signing a strategic agreement with a top North American mobile network operator to deliver its cutting-edge traffic management solution.

The agreement includes the Stratum Network Data Layer for subscriber data management and service personalization, as well as Enea's cloud-native 5G Service Engine, which enhances user experience, speeds up traffic delivery, and reduces network congestion.

Software licenses, professional services, and product support are all covered under the agreement; in the third quarter of 2025, licenses totaling SEK 14 million were recognized. The remaining deliveries will total SEK 39 million over the course of three years.

ENEA.ST closed Wednesday's trading at 74.40 SEK, up 1.50 SEK or 2.06 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.