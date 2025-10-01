Enea Secures SEK 39 Mln 5G Traffic Management Deal With North American Operator

(RTTNews) - ENEA AB (ENEA.ST), Wednesday announced has extended a long-standing partnership with a deeper level of cooperation and a wider scope by signing a strategic agreement with a top North American mobile network operator to deliver its cutting-edge traffic management solution.

The agreement includes the Stratum Network Data Layer for subscriber data management and service personalization, as well as Enea's cloud-native 5G Service Engine, which enhances user experience, speeds up traffic delivery, and reduces network congestion.

Software licenses, professional services, and product support are all covered under the agreement; in the third quarter of 2025, licenses totaling SEK 14 million were recognized. The remaining deliveries will total SEK 39 million over the course of three years.

ENEA.ST closed Wednesday's trading at 74.40 SEK, up 1.50 SEK or 2.06 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

