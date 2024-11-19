Endurance Gold’s Crown Zone Drilling Unveils Rich Potential

Endurance Gold (TSE:EDG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Endurance Gold Corporation has reported promising gold assay results from its latest drilling at the Crown Zone of the Reliance Gold Project, revealing high-grade gold intersections. The drilling program is aimed at expanding gold zones within the Royal Shear structure, and the new findings indicate significant potential for further gold mineralization between the Eagle and Imperial Zones.

For further insights into TSE:EDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.