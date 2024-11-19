News & Insights

Endurance Gold’s Crown Zone Drilling Unveils Rich Potential

November 19, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Endurance Gold (TSE:EDG) has released an update.

Endurance Gold Corporation has reported promising gold assay results from its latest drilling at the Crown Zone of the Reliance Gold Project, revealing high-grade gold intersections. The drilling program is aimed at expanding gold zones within the Royal Shear structure, and the new findings indicate significant potential for further gold mineralization between the Eagle and Imperial Zones.

For further insights into TSE:EDG stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

