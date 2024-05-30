Endurance Gold Secures $4M in Private Funding

Endurance Gold (TSE:EDG) has released an update.

Endurance Gold Corporation successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $4 million through the sale of 20 million units at $0.20 each. The proceeds will support the company’s exploration activities and general corporate needs. Notably, the entire placement was subscribed by Mr. Gilliam, an insider and control person of the company.

For further insights into TSE:EDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.