News & Insights

Stocks

Endurance Gold Secures $4M in Private Funding

May 30, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endurance Gold (TSE:EDG) has released an update.

Endurance Gold Corporation successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $4 million through the sale of 20 million units at $0.20 each. The proceeds will support the company’s exploration activities and general corporate needs. Notably, the entire placement was subscribed by Mr. Gilliam, an insider and control person of the company.

For further insights into TSE:EDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.