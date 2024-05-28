News & Insights

Endúr ASA Progresses With Share Buyback Plan

May 28, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Endur ASA (DE:4ZT0) has released an update.

Endúr ASA has actively pursued its share buyback program, acquiring 228,444 shares at an average price of NOK 45.6855 each, totaling NOK 10,436,587. This represents 0.62% of the company’s registered share capital and progresses towards the program’s completion by February 28, 2026.

