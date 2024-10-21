Endúr ASA Advances Share Buyback Program

Endur ASA (DE:4ZT0) has released an update.

Endúr ASA has progressed in its share buyback program, acquiring 8,932 shares at an average price of NOK 55.98 per share during week 42 of 2024. So far, the company has bought back a total of 361,329 shares, representing 0.48% of its total share capital, as part of its plan to purchase up to NOK 50 million worth of shares by February 2026.

