ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 133%. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for ENDRA Life Sciences shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is ENDRA Life Sciences' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. ENDRA Life Sciences has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$17m in cash it held at March 2021. Importantly, its cash burn was US$11m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 19 months from March 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is ENDRA Life Sciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because ENDRA Life Sciences isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 16% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can ENDRA Life Sciences Raise More Cash Easily?

While ENDRA Life Sciences does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$90m, ENDRA Life Sciences' US$11m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About ENDRA Life Sciences' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought ENDRA Life Sciences' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, ENDRA Life Sciences has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

