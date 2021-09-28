Markets
ENDP

Endo To Pay $7.5 Mln To Settle Opioid Claims By Louisiana State

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said it has reached an agreement in principle with the Louisiana Attorney General's office to settle all opioid-related cases and claims of the state and other Louisiana governmental persons and entities for $7.5 million.

The settlement will be subject to 100% participation by Louisiana's political subdivisions, with the payment provided by October 28, 2021. The settlement will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo and its value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.

Earlier this, Endo said it agreed to pay $50 million to settle lawsuits by New York state, Suffolk and Nassau counties, related to marketing and sale of prescription opioid medications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular