Markets
ENDP

Endo Starts Shipment Of Premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection In Ready-to-Use Vials

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDP) announced Monday that its Par Sterile Products business has begun shipping premixed Ephedrine Sulfate Injection in a ready-to-use 50 mg/10 ml single-use vial.

These ready-to-use, or RTU, products help streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. It helps reduce waste and costs, optimize convenience and workflow, and heighten accuracy and compliance.

This is the first product launch under the previously announced exclusive licensing agreement between Nevakar Injectables, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company, and Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited (EVL).

Under the agreement, the companies are collaborating on five differentiated sterile injectable products in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular