Endo Int'l Starts Shipment Of Generic Miacalcin Injection - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDP) announced Thursday that its Par Sterile Products business has begun shipping calcitonin salmon injection, USP, multi-dose vials (2 mL) following final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

Par's calcitonin salmon injection is AP-rated to Viatris' Miacalcin and is indicated for the early treatment of hypercalcemic emergencies, along with other appropriate agents, when a rapid decrease in serum calcium is required.

Calcitonin salmon injection is also used to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis in women greater than 5 years postmenopause and to treat symptomatic Paget's disease of bone when alternative treatments are not suitable for these conditions.

