Markets
ENDP

Endo Int'l Starts Shipment Of Generic Miacalcin Injection - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDP) announced Thursday that its Par Sterile Products business has begun shipping calcitonin salmon injection, USP, multi-dose vials (2 mL) following final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

Par's calcitonin salmon injection is AP-rated to Viatris' Miacalcin and is indicated for the early treatment of hypercalcemic emergencies, along with other appropriate agents, when a rapid decrease in serum calcium is required.

Calcitonin salmon injection is also used to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis in women greater than 5 years postmenopause and to treat symptomatic Paget's disease of bone when alternative treatments are not suitable for these conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular