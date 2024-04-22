News & Insights

Endo International's Par Pharmaceutical Expands Recall Of Treprostinil Injection

April 22, 2024 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., a unit of Endo International plc (ENDP) Monday said it has expanded its voluntary recall to include seven lots of Treprostinil Injection 20mg/20mL citing potential for presence of silicone particulates.

Treprostinil Injection is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to diminish symptoms associated with exercise and for patients who require transition from epoprostenol to reduce the rate of clinical deterioration.

The lots were distributed to wholesalers and hospitals across the country from June 16, 2022 through August 7, 2023.

