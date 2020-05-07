Markets
ENDP

Endo International Withdraws 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said, due to the uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has decided to withdraw its full-year 2020 financial guidance. For second-quarter, the company estimates total revenues to decline in the low 20's percentage range compared to the first-quarter of 2020.

First quarter adjusted net income per share from continuing operations was $0.95 compared to $0.60, previous year. Total revenues, net, were $820.40 million, up 14%.

