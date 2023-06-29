Endo International Says Health Canada Approves XCOPRI To Treat Epilepsy

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDPQ.PK) announced Thursday that its operating company Paladin Labs, Inc. (PLB.TO) has received Health Canada's approval of XCOPRI (cenobamate tablets) for adjunctive therapy in the management of partial-onset seizures in adults with epilepsy who are not satisfactorily controlled with conventional therapy.

Paladin Labs is working collaboratively with the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) to ensure appropriate patients have access to XCOPRI.

Paladin Labs expects to launch XCOPRI in December 2023.

