Endo International Q2 Adj. Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) reported that its second quarter adjusted net income per share from continuing operations declined to $0.03 from $0.62, prior year. The company noted that the results reflect decreased revenues and increased acquired in-process research and development charges.

Reported loss from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $1.88 billion. Reported net loss per share from continuing operations was $8.00 compared to a loss of $0.04, last year.

Total revenues were $569 million in second-quarter 2022, a decrease of 20% from $714 million, last year. The company said the decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.

Shares of Endo International are down 18% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

