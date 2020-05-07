Endo International Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc. (ENDP) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 7, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (866) 497-0462 (US) or (678) 509-7598 (International), Passcode 4777677.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Passcode 9795496.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.