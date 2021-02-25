Endo International plc Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):

-Earnings: $119.34 million in Q4 vs. -$218.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.51 in Q4 vs. -$0.96 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $175.99 million or $0.75 per share for the period. -Revenue: $760.22 million in Q4 vs. $764.80 million in the same period last year.

