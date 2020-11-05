Endo International plc Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):

-Earnings: -$68.97 million in Q3 vs. -$41.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $122.28 million or $0.52 per share for the period. -Revenue: $634.86 million in Q3 vs. $729.43 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.75 to $2.80 Bln

