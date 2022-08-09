Endo International plc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):

Earnings: -$1885.43 million in Q2 vs. $6.53 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$8.00 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of -$15.5 million or -$0.04 per share for the period.

Revenue: $569.11 million in Q2 vs. $713.83 million in the same period last year.

