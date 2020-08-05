Markets
ENDP

Endo International plc Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):

-Earnings: $10.56 million in Q2 vs. -$106.01 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q2 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $151.70 million or $0.65 per share for the period. -Revenue: $687.59 million in Q2 vs. $699.73 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.08 to $0.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $515M to $550 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.15 Full year revenue guidance: $2.60B to $2.70 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular