Endo International plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):

Earnings: -$65.30 million in Q1 vs. $47.06 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q1 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $155.94 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.44 per share Revenue: $652.26 million in Q1 vs. $717.92 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $500 - $525 Mln

