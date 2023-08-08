Endo International Narrows FY23 Revenue Outlook Range - Update

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDPQ.PK) narrowed its revenue guidance range for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues between $1.975 billion and $2.035 billion, compared to the prior forecast range of $1.890 billion and $2.075 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.32 billion for the year.

