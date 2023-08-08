Endo International Narrows FY23 Revenue Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDPQ.PK) narrowed its revenue guidance range for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues between $1.975 billion and $2.035 billion, compared to the prior forecast range of $1.890 billion and $2.075 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.32 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.