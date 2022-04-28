Endo International (ENDP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Endo International (ENDP) closed at $2.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care company had lost 11.93% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Endo International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $641.2 million, down 10.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.89% and -13.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.68% higher. Endo International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Endo International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.06, which means Endo International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

