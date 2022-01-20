Endo International (ENDP) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

Endo International (ENDP) closed the most recent trading day at $3.32, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care company had lost 18.89% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Endo International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $734.44 million, down 3.39% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.31% lower. Endo International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Endo International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.81.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.