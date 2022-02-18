Endo International (ENDP) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Endo International (ENDP) closed at $3.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care company had lost 6.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.92%.

Endo International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $742.75 million, down 2.3% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.37% lower within the past month. Endo International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Endo International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.88, which means Endo International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENDP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.