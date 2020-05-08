Endo International (ENDP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2020 Endo International earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Ms.

Laure Park, senior vice president, investor relations, and corporate affairs. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Laure Park -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, and Corporate Affairs

Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss our first-quarter 2020 financial results. Joining me on today's call are Blaise Coleman, president and CEO of Endo; Mark Bradley, executive vice president and CFO; and Pat Barry, president, global commercial operations; and Domenic Ciarico, chief commercial officer of sterile injectables and generics. We've prepared a slide presentation to accompany today's webcast, and that presentation as well as other materials are posted online in the Investors section at endo.com. I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made by management are covered under the U.S.

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to the changes, risks and uncertainties described in today's press release and in our U.S. and Canadian securities filings. In addition, during the course of this call, we may refer to non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review Endo's current report on Form 8-K furnished with the SEC today for Endo's reasons for including those non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release and today's presentation.

10 stocks we like better than Endo International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Endo International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in our earnings press release issued prior to the call, unless otherwise noted therein. I would now like to turn the call over to Blaise. Blaise?

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Laure, and good morning, everyone. Beginning on Slide 2, my remarks today -- I will start with an update on how we're dealing with COVID-19 as an organization and then discuss our first-quarter business performance and we provided an update on our pipeline and certain financial expectations. Prior to this, I'd like to share on behalf of all of our Endo team members and their families, our deepest sympathies for those who have been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. We also sincerely thank those who have been working to keep all of us safe through the crisis, particularly those healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

Their commitment and selfless acts are an inspiration to all of us. And on behalf of our entire Endo team, I say thank you. Moving to Slide 3, let's take a moment to look at how we're dealing with COVID-19 as an organization. Guided by our commitment to the safety of our team and the communities where we live and work as well as the commitment to continue to reliably supply the critical medicines needed by healthcare providers and the patients they care for, Endo has implemented a comprehensive response to COVID-19.

To provide for the safety of our team, we've implemented alternative working practices, including mandatory work-from-home requirements for team members who are able to perform their jobs from home. We also transitioned our sales force to a virtual engagement model to continue supporting healthcare professionals, patient care, and access to medicine. We've reinvented how we're working during the last two months and have accelerated our use of technology across all parts of our business. This new way of working during this extraordinary period will serve as a valuable lesson to us going forward in reimagining all we do and how we do it.

From a manufacturing supply perspective, with the burden of COVID-19 on hospitals, the continued supply of our critical care products has never been more important. I'm pleased that our Endo global supply team have 100% of our manufacturing sites and related distribution channels operational without significant supply disruption. As part of our commitment to meet the demand for critical care and medically necessary products, we prioritize those operations. In addition, we've implemented enhanced safety measures at each of our manufacturing facilities, including modified work schedules so that fewer colleagues are present at once, increased social distancing, restrictive site access to only essential workers, enhanced cleaning protocols.

In addition, we've provided additional compensation to certain on-site operation team members to show our gratitude and to support for their commitment to delivering necessary medicines to patients. In addition to our commitment to maintaining the continuous supply of our critical care products in support of the fight against COVID-19, we've also pledged over $5 million in product and monetary support to Americares and the Red Cross to help address COVID-19 related needs. Overall, I'm very proud of our company's response to the challenges presented by COVID-19. I couldn't be more appreciative of the response of each and every one of Endo's nearly 3,200 team members around the globe.

I want to thank each of them for their sense of purpose and unwavering commitment to doing their part in these challenging times and for reflecting who we truly are as a company. Moving to Slide 4, in order to provide additional context on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business. We will start with a review of its first-quarter impact to our business and our expectations of the ongoing impact. We will then further discuss our first-quarter reported financial results.

Starting with the first quarter, we experienced both favorable and unfavorable impacts related to this COVID-19. In terms of unfavorable impacts, a high number of physician office closures, along with a significant decline in patient visits to doctor's offices started in mid-March. This had an unfavorable impact on the performance of our Branded Specialty Product portfolio. In terms of favorable impact, we saw an increase in demand for our hospital-based critical care Sterile Injectable products, utilizing the ongoing treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as accelerated prescription fulfillment in our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.

In total, we estimate that the COVID-19 impact on the first quarter of 2020 reported consolidated revenues of $820 million was an increase of approximately $75 million. In our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, there was inventory stocking of XIAFLEX by some customers at the end of the first quarter due to future access concerns. However, this was essentially offset by the overall decline in demand in the last few weeks of the quarter, resulting from a reduction in physician activity and a slowing of patient office visits due to shelter-in-place orders. Our Sterile Injectables segment first-quarter revenue growth was aided by approximately $45 million due to higher utilization of VASOSTRICT and ADRENALIN used primarily to treat COVID-19 patients.

Our Generic Pharmaceutical segment first-quarter revenues were positively impacted by approximately $30 million as we saw consumers accelerating their prescription fulfillment due to access concerns as well as increased utilization of certain generic medications to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. Now moving to Slide 5, given the uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, we are unable to reliably estimate its impact on our results for the remainder of 2020. And accordingly, we are withdrawing our 2020 financial guidance. While we are withdrawing our guidance, we want to share our current expectations on the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business as well as in our segments.

For our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, we anticipate a decline in revenue in the second quarter compared to first-quarter 2020 due to decreased demand for physician-administered products, including XIAFLEX and SUPPRELIN LA because of office closures and the decline in patients electing to be treated. While elective procedures are being delayed currently, we believe that the underlying demand for both of the XIAFLEX indications remain strong, and we expect to see a gradual increase beginning in the second half of 2020 as physicians and patient activities to return toward pre-COVID-19 levels. Additionally, we expect full year revenues, full year 2020 revenues to decline compared to full-year 2019 revenues. Looking at Sterile Injectables segment, we anticipate segment revenues to increase in the second quarter of 2020 compared to first-quarter 2020 primarily due to increased utilization and channel stocking.

During the second half of 2020, we anticipate a period of destocking with a subsequent return toward pre-COVID-19 purchasing levels. We expect full year 2020 Sterile Injectables revenues to increase compared to full-year 2019 revenues. For the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment, we also anticipate the second-quarter 2020 revenues to decline versus first-quarter 2020 driven by lower prescription trends following the accelerated prescription fulfillment experienced in the first quarter. As a result of our modified production schedules to safely maintain operations in response to COVID-19, we expect a temporary supply decrease for certain lower-margin products and potential delays in certain product launches in this segment.

We expect full year 2020 Generic segment revenues to decline compared to full-year 2019 revenues. Additionally, we anticipate potential delays in some of our new product regulatory filings planned for 2020 for our Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segments. The PDUFA date for our CCH for the treatment of the cellulite product is July 6, 2020. While we are continuing prelaunch commercialization activities as a result of the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on medical aesthetics physician office closures and consumer spending, we are moving our anticipated launch assuming approval to the first-quarter 2021.

This tactical shift in launch timing is intended to allow medical aesthetics physicians and their patients as well as the broader market to return toward a pre-COVID-19 environment. The change in launch timing is based entirely on when we believe the market will be better positioned to welcome the first injectable therapeutic product to treat cellulite. We grow more excited by the day as we continue to learn about CCH for cellulite and its potential. We look forward to receiving our expected FDA approval and are preparing for a highly successful launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Turning to Slide 6, you'll see the snapshot of our segment revenues and our consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter. First-quarter reported consolidated revenues of $820 million increased 14% versus prior year. Excluding the impact of COVID-19, first-quarter revenues grew approximately 4% versus prior year. Reported adjusted EBITDA in the quarter of $421 million significantly increased versus prior year due to really higher revenues and the favorable changes in mix.

Moving to Slide 7, we continue to see the positive impact of investments in our core growth areas. In the first quarter, our Branded Specialty Products portfolio and the Sterile Injectables segment reported revenues grew double digits. The Branded Specialty Products portfolio continued its strong performance with year-over-year revenue growth of 17%. Our XIAFLEX franchise had another outstanding quarter of growth.

The franchise saw a revenue growth of 30% compared to first quarter of 2019. Overall, the growth reflects some continued underlying demand to continued outstanding and -- due to continued outstanding commercial execution behind XIAFLEX. The Specialty Products portfolio first-quarter revenue growth was offset by the year-over-year revenue decline in our established products portfolio. The decline was primarily due to generic competition and resulted in revenues of our total Branded Pharmaceuticals segment that were comparable to the same period in the prior year.

Our Sterile Injectables segment continued to deliver with revenue growth of 25% compared to the first quarter of 2019 or approximately 9%, excluding the impact of COVID-19 and driven by continued strong growth in VASOSTRICT. VASOSTRICT revenues were $203 million, a 46% increase compared to the same period in 2019 or approximately 20%, excluding the impact of COVID-19. The underlying growth in VASOSTRICT was due to price and volume. ADRENALIN revenues were $57 million in the quarter, an increase of 19% compared to the prior year or comparable to the prior year, excluding the impact of COVID-19.

Turning to our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment. Revenues increased by 15% during the first quarter or were essentially flat, excluding the impact of COVID-19. This underlying performance in the quarter reflects the impact of certain recent new product launches, offset by the impact of competitive events. During the first quarter, we launched four new products.

First-quarter 2020 international pharmaceuticals segment revenues of $29 million were comparable to the same period in the prior year. Turning to Slide 8, we shift our focus to our ongoing clinical trials and data generation studies. As part of our long-term strategy investing in our Specialty Products portfolio and life cycle management of our XIAFLEX franchise, we initiated XIAFLEX development programs for the treatment of plantar fibromatosis and adhesive capsulitis. We believe that both indications represent a large unmet need for patients who are seeking a nonsurgical approach to treatment.

In the case of frozen shoulder or adhesive capsulitis, a thickening and fibrosis of the shoulder capsule results in shoulder and motion restriction that can be quite painful. Additionally, plantar fibromatosis presents as nodules on the plantar fascia in feet and the majority of cases patients have pain associated with the condition. Currently, the only option for removal is a potential complication-prone surgery. We remain enthusiastic about both indications, and we currently anticipate only modest delays in patient recruitment and site selection for new clinical trials as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and estimated enrollment to begin for both trials in the second half of 2020.

We are currently running a Phase 1 label expansion PK study on the plasma clearance of vasopressin to healthy volunteers, which we believe may further advance our clinical work and help physicians. Now moving to CCH for cellulite, we are excited about the opportunity to enter the U.S. medical aesthetics market with potentially the first FDA-approved injectable option to treat cellulite in the buttocks. As part of preparing to enter this market, we have a robust data-generation plan.

While RELEASE-1 and RELEASE-2 comprise the largest cellulite trial ever conducted, our ambition is to continue to provide meaningful real-world data for CCH as well as to advance the shared ambition of the medical aesthetics community to advance this science of cellulite. Our plans include development focused on dosing, injection technique and responses in target patient populations as well as rollover studies on durability. Results and analysis from these studies are key to our publication and presentation strategies. Moving to Slide 9.

As part of the normal course, we actively review and manage our Sterile Injectables and Generics pipeline portfolio also better reflect our core growth opportunities. While there are no guarantees of success, the projects we choose to commercialize are those we believe will create meaningful value for us going forward. In that context, you can see that our R&D pipeline is increasingly reflective of our Sterile Injectables growth strategy. We believe our Sterile Injectables opportunities have a higher level of differentiation and a more durable revenue profile.

We are pursuing opportunities that we believe can help to meet the evolving needs of our customers and potentially improve patient care. Almost 60% of our R&D pipeline is in differentiated Sterile Injectable products. So, for 2020, we estimate 50% or more of our new product regulatory filings will be for Sterile Injectable products. This is supplemented by strategic relationships with third-party partners such as Nevakar, which will potentially provide 5 differentiated 505(b)(2) hospital and critical care based products.

We anticipate launching the first Nevakar product in late 2020. And now, let me turn the call over to Mark to further discuss the company's financial results. Mark?

Mark Bradley -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Blaise, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to speak with you this morning, and I hope that you and your families are healthy. On Slide 10, you will see a snapshot of the first-quarter GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Blaise covered company and segment revenues earlier, so I will not review that again.

On a GAAP basis, our income from continuing operations was $158 million or $0.68 per share on a diluted basis in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $13 million or $0.06 per share on a diluted basis in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to strong operating performance coupled with a discrete tax benefit arising from the CARES Act that was recorded for GAAP purposes in the first quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, adjusted income from continuing operations was $220 million or $0.95 per share on a diluted basis in the first quarter of the 2020, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $139 million or $0.60 per share on a diluted basis in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to higher revenue and a favorable change in product mix in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Advancing to Slide 11, unrestricted cash flow prior to debt payments was $86 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to negative $142 million in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to higher revenues and favorable product mix. We ended first quarter of 2020 with approximately the $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash and a net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7 times. Moving to Slide 12, as Blaise mentioned previously, we are not providing full year 2020 guidance.

However, given that our consolidated and segment financial results for the first quarter may not be indicative of future period results, we do want to provide some direction to help you think about second-quarter 2020 results. First, we expect total revenues to decline in the low 20% range in the second quarter and compared to the first quarter of 2020. This decline primarily reflects an expected decline in Branded Pharmaceuticals revenue in the low to mid-60% range compared to the first quarter driven by a reduction in physician-administered products included in the Specialty Products portfolio, resulting from office closures and a decline in our patients being elected to be treated. We also expect a decline in our Generic Pharmaceutical segment in the low 20% range compared to the first quarter driven by lower prescription trends following the accelerated first-quarter prescription fulfillment.

In addition, we expect a decline in our international pharmaceutical segment in the low 40% range compared to the first quarter primarily driven by competitive events, product discontinuations and an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates. We expect these declines will partially offset by an increase in our Sterile Injectables segment in the flow -- low to mid-single-digit percentage range compared to the first quarter driven by continued increases in demand for our critical care products. Secondly, we expect adjusted gross margin to be approximately 60% of revenues for the second-quarter 2020. Our adjusted gross margin expectation primarily reflects a shift in sales mix, including a reduction in the Branded Specialty Products portfolio.

Additionally, we expect adjusted operating expenses to be approximately 25% of revenues for the second quarter of 2020. This reflects the continued investments in our core areas of growth and a reduction in other expenses. Finally, for the full year, we expect to make approximately $260 million in payments into the mesh-qualified settlement fund and for mesh legal expenses and to incur approximately $80 million in opioid-related legal expenses and some announced opioid settlements. Let me now turn the call back over to Laure to manage our question-and-answer period.

Laure?

Laure Park -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, and Corporate Affairs

Thank you, Mark. [Operator instructions] After we complete the question-and-answer period, Blaise will have some final comments. Operator, may we have the first question?

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your first question comes from David Amsellem with Piper Sandler.

David Amsellem -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Thanks. So, I just wanted to drill down on the stocking and then potential destocking that you expect to see on VASOSTRICT and ADRENALIN. I guess the question here is how sure are you that we will see destocking later in the year given that we're seeing in significant parts of the country COVID cases actually increase and there's a lot of rhetoric around additional waves later this year? Do you think that commentary could be overly conservative regarding destocking? And maybe talk about what you're seeing thus far in the second quarter regarding ordering patterns for the two products? Thanks.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

David, thank you very much for the question. I'm going to have Domenic jump on that. But just real quickly, as we talked about upfront, we saw some really significant changes in purchasing levels in Q1 and carried into Q2 around our Sterile Injectables business. But let me let Domenic talk a little bit more around the dynamics we have seen and that we're currently seeing.

Domenic Ciarico

Yes, David. In terms of VASOSTRICT, I mean, we've seen some pretty significant increase in shipments in late March and into the first couple of weeks of April. Those shipments we're at times anywhere between 5 to 10x the normal weekly order run rate. So, we're seeing some significant reduction in the pull through starting mid -- I'm sorry, mid-April, we're seeing some significant fall in pull through.

So there was a ramp that triggered the stocking both in hospitals and distributors, but we're seeing a fall in that pull through today.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So just to add to that, as Domenic said, that our expectations are that just given the level of inventory that went out the door, just even in the first several weeks of April, that we would expect to see destocking start to occur beginning in the third quarter. And then, obviously, we haven't provided guidance for the second half of the year. And there's many uncertainties here, including ultimately what that utilization of Sterile Injectable products looks like in the second half of the year and how that destocking plays out.

Next question please.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Randall Stanicky with RBC Capital Markets.

Ashley Ryu -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning. This is Ashley Ryu on for Randall. Please, can you talk a little bit more about where the potential delay in certain launches coming from as well as the volume delays? I think Endo is one of the only companies that I've seen so far that has pointed to filing delays. And in light of this and you're withdrawn guidance, is it because of certain swing factors that may be more variable to Endo and some of their peers or more out of a sense of conservatism? I know that you have some R&D facilities in India, for instance, that are shared by both segments.

So are these facilities all up and running too? And then secondly, how should we be thinking about the filing delays playing out, i.e., are they expected to be short dated or will this impact the growth profile for next year?

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry. Can you just repeat the second part of your question? We didn't catch --

Ashley Ryu -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yes, sure. Yes, of course. Just wondering if these filings delays are going to be kind of short dated or will this kind of impact the growth profile for next year? Obviously, Sterile Injectables is such an important segment. So just wanting to know how that plays out.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So thanks for that question. So let me comment on the filings and the potential delays on the new product launches because they're related to the same factor, which is, as I talked about in my previous comments, our No. 1 priority through all of this has been the safety of our team members around the globe and our manufacturing facilities.

And our global manufacturing team has done an outstanding job on that front. And as part of those measures, we have put in place staggered shifts to really significantly reduce the number of -- the probability of obviously the transmission of COVID-19 with how we have our workflows happening at our manufacturing facilities. As part of that, those changes, we do have lower capacity out of our facilities. And the different levels of capacity ranges anywhere from 50% to 80%.

They're all operationalizing and they're all operational and they're all prioritizing our higher-value products and our critical care products. That said, some of the trade-offs are going to be around R&D capacity that we also normally have. We shifted over to commercial capacity. So that impacts both, in some cases, filings, but then also in terms of new product launches as well.

So that's what's happening on that front. Again, how that's going to play out, that's part of our uncertainties. We're obviously working as quickly as we can in the current environment to increase capacity where we can. But that's going to be something that will play out through the rest of this quarter and into the third quarter.

And on your second question around this expiry and how we see that playing out. It's unclear in terms of exact time line on that. So not much more we can probably say on that question. Can we go to the next question please?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Gary Nachman with BMO Capital Markets.

Gary Nachman -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning, guys. Sorry if you addressed this. I've been jumping around in different calls.

With the CCH launch that's now pushed out to 1Q of next year, how much expenses you're actually going to go crossed out with that? And then what other changes are you able to do in terms of your cost structure to potentially manage the situation with headwinds from COVID-19? And then just one other, given the changing mix from COVID, just how should we think about gross margins trending beyond the second quarter? If you could give us some directional guidance, that would be helpful.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

OK. So you've got three questions, one around the expense shift on CCH cellulite and what that can mean. But I just want to start off by saying, we've never talked about our investment for CCH cellulite from a commercial standpoint in 2020, so we're not going to size that. But we are going to say, obviously, with that delay, we would see a change.

And one way to think about it is we wouldn't really start recruiting for the sales force to the back half of the -- to the later part of the year. So it's a way to think about the spend push there.In terms of our cost structure and the gross margin question, I'll turn it over to Mark to maybe comment on what we're doing in terms of how we're thinking about cost management in a COVID-19 world.

Mark Bradley -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, sure. Thanks for the question. So I think, as you've seen, we've kind of guided to second quarter only and operating expenses as a percent of revenue of 25%. We would, as usual, take a disciplined approach to capital allocation, and we would always look to optimize our cost structure while investing in those core areas of growth.

So nothing really has changed. And with COVID, we would continue to employ that same discipline. With respect to gross margin percentages, we have guided to second quarter. We are not able to provide anything beyond that.

And we think that the gross margin that we have guided you to is really driven by product mix. And of course, like I said before, we would do everything we could to optimize our cost structure and the gross margin profile going forward.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thanks, Mark. Can we have the next question please.

Gary Nachman -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gary.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Ami Fadia with SVB Leerink.

Unknown speaker

This is Eson on for Ami. Thanks for taking our questions. Maybe first question of -- we're seeing some states start to open up. Just curious, how quickly do you think products like XIAFLEX, SUPPRELIN could come back as this occurs? Would it be immediate? Would there be a lag? Just sort of your thoughts there?

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Why don't I let Pat talk about that. Obviously, as we think about the second half, one of our key uncertainties is around that very question. I'll let Pat provide some comments on what we're seeing and our thoughts around that.

Pat Barry -- President, Global Commercial Operations

Yes. I mean, anecdotally, there's the desire to open up as soon as it's prudent, and we're obviously having lots of communications with our customers. Again, and that's also guiding how we're approaching on a go forward. And as we said, we're going to continue to see that downward pressure in our Q2.

As offices reopen in the second half, we would co-travel with that. And we do feel like we'll see -- we'll begin to see that recovery in the second half, building momentum into Q4. Some of that's out of our control, obviously. And so we're going to be prepared to meet our customers when and where they might be ready to meet us.

And so we are -- as was mentioned in the call, we've put in some technology enablers that allow us to engage at a high level, regardless of what this environment is. So again, we're guiding to recovery beginning in the second half.

Unknown speaker

Maybe if I could just add -- could I just add a follow up, please?

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Go ahead.

Unknown speaker

Just what is sort of your visibility into adequate supply for, I guess, your Sterile Injectables, particularly VASOSTRICT and ADRENALIN, into sort of second half 2020?

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I'm sorry. Did you say second half of 2020?

Unknown speaker

Yes. So just like into the second half of the year, like you mentioned sort of supply -- a potential supply disruption.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, yes, yes. No, absolutely. No. So let's talk about supply for a minute.

So around all of our key products, particularly vasopressin, ADRENALIN, all of our key Sterile Injectable products, we have a very robust business continuity protocols that have been in place for a long time. So we have those products well stocked in terms of API and finished products. And we also have multi-sourcing around how we source those products. So between what's down in the channel right now that Domenic talked about in terms of what we have on hand, both in terms of finished goods and API, we are extremely confident that in terms of our supply -- continuity supply around both those products.

Unknown speaker

Great. Thank you.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Is there any other questions, operator?

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to Blaise Coleman, CEO, for closing remarks.

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Thank you very much, operator. So to close, I think the message you've heard today is a clear one. In the first quarter of 2020, we were quick to respond to the challenges presented by COVID-19 and to do our part in our collective efforts to come back this terrible virus.

We also demonstrated the benefits of our diversified portfolio and our continued ability to execute and deliver strong underlying performance during challenging times. While we expect our business to be impacted by the pandemic and face a period of uncertainty over the near term, we're optimistic we will see our overall U.S. healthcare system reopen in a safe and sustainable way. In this context, we've taken and will continue to take a longer-term approach with respect to how we manage our business, focused on executing against our strategic priorities and investing for future long-term value creation.

We're excited by the opportunities before us as we continue working to become the company we aspire to be. We appreciate your continued interest in and support the Endo, and we look forward to providing you with updates as we move forward. Thank you for joining us this morning, and have a great rest of your day.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 37 minutes

Call participants:

Laure Park -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, and Corporate Affairs

Blaise Coleman -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Bradley -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

David Amsellem -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Domenic Ciarico

Ashley Ryu -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Gary Nachman -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

Pat Barry -- President, Global Commercial Operations

More ENDP analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribing has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.