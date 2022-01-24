Endo International (ENDP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Endo International (ENDP) closed at $3.22, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care company had lost 24.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 9.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Endo International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $734.44 million, down 3.39% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Endo International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Endo International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.55.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

