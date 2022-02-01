Endo International (ENDP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Endo International (ENDP) closed at $3.21, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care company had lost 17.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 8.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Endo International as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $734.44 million, down 3.39% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Endo International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Endo International has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.39 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

