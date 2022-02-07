Endo International (ENDP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Endo International (ENDP) closed at $3.14, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care company had lost 13.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Endo International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $734.44 million, down 3.39% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Endo International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Endo International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.33, so we one might conclude that Endo International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

