Endo International (ENDP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Endo International (ENDP) closed at $2.31, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care company had lost 2.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Endo International as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Endo International is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $631.37 million, down 12.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.55% and -13.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.52% lower. Endo International currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Endo International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.51, so we one might conclude that Endo International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.