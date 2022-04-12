Endo International (ENDP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Endo International (ENDP) closed at $2.46, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care company had gained 15.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 8.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Endo International as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $631.37 million, down 12.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.55% and -13.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.12% higher. Endo International is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Endo International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.09.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

