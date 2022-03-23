Endo International (ENDP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Endo International (ENDP) closed the most recent trading day at $2.38, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care company had lost 19.6% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Endo International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Endo International is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $629.36 million, down 12.34% from the year-ago period.

ENDP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -46.53% and -11.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.1% lower within the past month. Endo International currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Endo International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.65.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

