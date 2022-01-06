Endo International (ENDP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Endo International (ENDP) closed at $3.55, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care company had lost 31.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Endo International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $734.44 million, down 3.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Endo International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.31% lower within the past month. Endo International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Endo International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.87.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.