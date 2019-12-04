Endo International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENDP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Endo International plc (Symbol: ENDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.27, changing hands as high as $5.55 per share. Endo International plc shares are currently trading up about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENDP's low point in its 52 week range is $1.97 per share, with $12.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.50.

