Markets
ENDP

Endo Inks Deal With U.S. Govt. Towards Production Of Critical Medicines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Endo International Plc (ENDP) or Endo, a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday said its subsidiary, Par Sterile Products, LLC, has joined hands with the U.S. government to establish a new plant at an estimated cost of $120 million to support the production of critical medicines.

The U.S. government will fund approximately $90 million of the program's cost of about $120 million.

According to the agreement inked, Par Sterile's Rochester facility will establish a new sterile fill-finish manufacturing asset capable of processing liquid or lyophilized products requiring Biosafety Level (BSL) 2 containment. It will also provide expanded product inspection and packaging capacity as well as sterile fill-finish manufacturing services to the U.S. government.

"Endo strives to be a force for good, and we are proud to partner with the U.S. government in its efforts to expand and accelerate domestic manufacturing in support of future pandemic preparedness," commented Blaise Coleman, President and CEO of Endo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular